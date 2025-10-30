Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $61,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,696,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 973,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 718,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period.

HYD stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

