Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Stock Position Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,674,000 after purchasing an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $71,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $241.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.