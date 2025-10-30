Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stock Position Trimmed by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE TEVA opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

