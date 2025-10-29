American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $134.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. TD Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.38.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

