American States Water Company $AWR Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 62.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

American States Water stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.64 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

