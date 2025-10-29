Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 16.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $297.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $355.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.13.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 130.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

