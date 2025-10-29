New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,888,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,031,042 shares of company stock valued at $122,532,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.