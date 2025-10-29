EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

EverGen Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas (RNG), waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada and North America. It operates through RNG production; and Organic Waste and Composting segments. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.