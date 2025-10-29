Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 318,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

