WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,600 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of WORK Medical Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

WORK Medical Technology Group stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. WORK Medical Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $844.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50.

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

