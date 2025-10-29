Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPG opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPG. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.