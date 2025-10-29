WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.5714.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYFI shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Get WhiteFiber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WYFI

WhiteFiber Stock Down 8.5%

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

Shares of WhiteFiber stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. WhiteFiber has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WhiteFiber stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.