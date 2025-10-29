Brokerages Set Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $12.53

Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.5250.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.50) on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Telefonica Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Telefonica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NYSE:VIV opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefonica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 191,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 385,848 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

