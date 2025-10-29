Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 17,954 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 78,211 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $486,937.85. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

