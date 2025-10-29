Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.86.
Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 2.2%
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
