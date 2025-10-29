Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $4.92 Million in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

