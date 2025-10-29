iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.6050. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.58.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.

