Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Philip Davies Sells 15,763 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Philip Davies sold 15,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $1,451,299.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vicor Trading Down 0.4%

VICR opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vicor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

