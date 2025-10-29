SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 599.05%.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.68. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCYNEXIS stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCYX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SCYNEXIS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

