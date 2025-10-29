PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion Sells 27,771 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Anne Mccallion sold 27,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $3,653,275.05. Following the sale, the director owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,507.85. This trade represents a 94.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,454,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 136,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 150.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 244,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.