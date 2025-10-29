Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.2123 and last traded at $0.2323. Approximately 9,362,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,379,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2363.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cenntro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cenntro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Cenntro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cenntro

Cenntro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 139.15% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%.

Cenntro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.