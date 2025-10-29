Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.2123 and last traded at $0.2323. Approximately 9,362,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,379,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2363.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cenntro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cenntro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Report on Cenntro
Cenntro Stock Performance
Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 139.15% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%.
Cenntro Company Profile
Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cenntro
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What is a Dividend King?
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.