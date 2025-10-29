Neonode (NEON) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $0.6470 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 2:00 AM ET.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Neonode had a negative net margin of 241.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.64%. On average, analysts expect Neonode to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neonode stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.52. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Neonode by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neonode in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neonode presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

