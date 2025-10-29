SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SoftwareOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWONF

SoftwareOne Price Performance

SoftwareOne Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

(Get Free Report)

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.