iRobot (IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 296.63% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iRobot Trading Down 17.3%
IRBT stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. iRobot has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRBT
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iRobot
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.