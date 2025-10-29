iRobot (IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 296.63% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRBT stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. iRobot has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iRobot by 636.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 31,130.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

