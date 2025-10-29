Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.88. 28,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 65,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Locafy to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Locafy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

