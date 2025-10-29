Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

