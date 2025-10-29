Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 10,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 18,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of -0.09.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is an iGaming content and turnkey technology solutions provider serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and cutting-edge technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing and passionately crafted casino game titles using the latest in data-driven insights from in-house brands including Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic.

