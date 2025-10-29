Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Trading Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 142,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 90,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jeffs’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 11.7%

About Jeffs’ Brands

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

