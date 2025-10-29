Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 31st. Analysts expect Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $1.0148 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

