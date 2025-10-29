Short Interest in Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC) Increases By 8,472.7%

Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 282,900 shares, a growth of 8,472.7% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TDIC shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Dreamland in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dreamland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
We are an event management service provider based in Hong Kong with over eight years of experience in managing the entire or part of the event lifecycle for our customers. Events encompass a range of public and private events, from trade shows, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, charity galas, brand promotion events to internal corporate events.
