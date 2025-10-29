Head-To-Head Analysis: Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) vs. Leafly (OTC:LFLY)

Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and Leafly (OTC:LFLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 9.16, meaning that its stock price is 816% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.00 -$18.26 million ($1.06) 0.00 Leafly $35.87 million 3.24 -$9.50 million ($2.32) -15.95

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Leafly”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leafly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys BMG Group. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys BMG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Leafly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elys BMG Group and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys BMG Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leafly has a consensus price target of $4,590.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,305.41%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than Elys BMG Group.

Summary

Elys BMG Group beats Leafly on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys BMG Group



Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Leafly



Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

