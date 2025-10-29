Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.10 and last traded at C$26.26. 86,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 76,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

About Tenaz Energy

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.73.

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.