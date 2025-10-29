BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.80 and last traded at GBX 68.80. Approximately 76,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 71,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40.

BioPharma Credit Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £945.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.33.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.