WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.64. 3,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The firm has a market cap of $15.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 102.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 165.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

