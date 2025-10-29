INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (IVR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVRGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $45.3960 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $488.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.74.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL’s payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 147,486 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,430,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 135,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

