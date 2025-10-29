INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (IVR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $45.3960 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $488.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.74.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL’s payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 147,486 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,430,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 135,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

