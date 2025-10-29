Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.20 and last traded at C$12.20. Approximately 241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.22.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.