GWN Securities Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

GWN Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

