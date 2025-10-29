Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,900 shares, a growth of 4,080.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance
NTXVF stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.16.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
