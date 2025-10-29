Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,900 shares, a growth of 4,080.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

NTXVF stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

