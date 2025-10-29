Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Azenta by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Azenta by 41.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Azenta by 113.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Azenta by 77.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Azenta by 13,184.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZTA opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $143.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

