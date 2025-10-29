WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Shares Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.0201 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 52,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

