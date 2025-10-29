Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2%
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,447.44. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
