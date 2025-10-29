Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

