Rossby Financial LCC Sells 315 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Rossby Financial LCC trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.