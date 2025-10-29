Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VOO opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.56 and a 200 day moving average of $569.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $633.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

