Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,005 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DGCB stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.5204 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

