SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTI. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

