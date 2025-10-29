Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,699,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,947,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,458,000 after purchasing an additional 360,678 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,159,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

