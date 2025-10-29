Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,798 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

