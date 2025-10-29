Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,705,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VXUS opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.