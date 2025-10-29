Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Grows By 242.4%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 340,300 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the September 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

